Unbeaten Orchard Park hockey cruising through Fed season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park boys hockey team is in the middle of a perfect season. Beating every team they’ve faced so far this year, the Quakers are outscoring opponents by an average of six goals to one each game.

While OP is dominating offensively by scoring 45 goals so far, on the other side of the ice, they’ve only allowed a total of six goals in the eight games they’ve played this season.

“It feels amazing. We’ve been playing so good, we haven’t lost yet. We’re just coming together right now, scoring a lot of goals; everything is just going our way,” Orchard Park senior center Tyler Menz said.

“It feels pretty good. Knowing last year, the last two years, we got knocked out in the playoffs, so we’re looking to make a run this year,” Orchard Park senior center Michael Robertson said.

“I mean, it’s great. We’ve got great goalies, great defense and great forwards. They make it happen, they get the job done every game,” Orchard Park senior defenseman Brandon Licursi said. “It feels great, you can always trust your teammates, any line we put out there you know they’re going to get the job done.”

The Quakers have had really good teams with successful seasons that ended in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs in the last few years. After falling to Will North in the Fed championship in 2020 and in the semifinals in 2021, this senior-heavy team has experienced the disappointment, and is determined to be the team to break that streak.

“I think just everybody’s buying in. Everyone knows we can win, trying to buy in and play the systems, and just believe in ourselves really and have some fun,” Orchard Park senior left wing Tyler Kelley said.

“We’ve gelled as a team very well this year,” Licursi said. “You could see that on the ice and off the ice too. In the locker rooms, everyone’s having fun, so that’s really helped us this year. As well as our new coach Marczak, he’s really helped with the new schemes and stuff like that.”

“We have a lot of seniors this year, a lot of guys that stepped forward, some younger guys that have played big in big situations, and we have a great coaching staff too,” Menz said.

“Best time of my life. Every day with my best friends, just get to come out here and have a blast every day,” Kelley said.

The Quakers take on West Seneca West tonight at 6pm at the West Seneca Ice Rink.