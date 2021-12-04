Adaway hits game winner in final seconds, Bonnies top UB 68-65

St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Canisius on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was fitting that UB and St Bonaventure needed all 40 minutes to decide their matchup at the Reilly Center Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at 65 and less than 10 seconds to play, Bonaventure‘s Jalen Adaway made the biggest shot of the day.

The guard hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just a few seconds left to give the Bonnies the lead and eventually the win. Fans rushed the court after the victory in a moment that Adaway called priceless.

“I’m still trying to just gather my thoughts and like how happy I am and how big of a moment it really was, but I’m just really thankful that my team really stayed together and kept pushing and we came out victorious,” Adaway said.

His shot was just the finishing touch on an already solid game that was back and forth the entire way. UB and St. Bonaventure traded multiple runs throughout the contest, combining for 50 field goals between the two heading into the final moments. The 51st bucket belonged to Adaway, as he made what was eventually the game winner.

The Bonnies looked to have the game sealed with roughly three minutes to play. Dominick Welch hit a three-pointer to put St. Bonaventure ahead 63-52.

UB didn’t go away without a fight. They went on a 13-2 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes to tie the game at 65. Jeenathan Williams had seven of those 13. Teammates Ronaldo Segu and Maceo Jack hit a three-pointer each as well. Jack’s three tied the game with 29 seconds to go.

Then came Adaway’s go-ahead basket.

“I told Jalen in the locker room, he’s always in the gym, he deserves to get that shot,” head coach Mark Schmidt said. “It’s like when you put yourself in a position and you put all that work in and you wanna have that shot and it was all net.”

Adaway led the Bonnies with 16 points. He added 11 rebounds to complete a double-double.

UB’s Jeenathan Williams led all scorers, finishing the day with 23 points.

St. Bonaventure moves to 7-1 on the season. UB drops their third game of the year and fall to 4-3. This is the first win for St Bonaventure over UB since 2017.