Basketball keeps UB’s Williams on right path

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Playing in the NBA would be a literal dream come true for UB senior Jeenathan Williams.

“I had a dream, I was about like 12 or 13, and I was playing for the Knicks and that was just like a dream that always stuck with me,” Williams said. “Just warming up in the Knicks uniform, it felt good. I was like maybe one day it could come true.”

Basketball came into Jeenathan’s life when he was 10. It started as a fun hobby, but grew into something bigger.

“…when I was 10 I was playing at Adams Street Recreation Center in Rochester and I just fell in love with it,” Williams said. “People doubted me and it made me want to go harder so I just worked and worked and worked and I just love the process of working, having fun with it, just playing with my friends and staying out of the streets and staying out of trouble so that’s how it started with me.”

Williams grew up in the inner city of Rochester, a place he called tough. Outside distractions like gangs and other activities surrounded him at a young age.

“It’s a lot of distractions, a lot of people around you that are doing the wrong things,” Williams said. “The way I grew up, I saw life a different type of way than other kids probably have some basketball just help me take another route.”

Jeenathan avoided it all by listening to advice from his late grandfather.

“That stuff did come in my vicinity but I just used what my granddad always told me…it was just ‘be a leader not a follower,’ I always live by that,” Williams said. “Try to be a leader with everything I do so I make my own decisions I don’t follow the next man.”

He doesn’t hate the life he had growing up. Jeenathan said it made him tough and made him the man he is on the court, and it gives him even more motivation to achieve his lifelong goal.

“That motivates me the most because I know how it feels to be at the bottom,” Williams said. It just motivates me to work hard and stay on the right path for my family and get them out of the situation that they are still in.”

He hopes to play in the NB and one day give back to kids going through the same struggles he went through. His goal is to use money he makes after college to one day start a foundation with his mom.

“It would mean everything to me because that’s all I’m about,” WIlliams said. “I’m about giving back to people.”

Until then, he has advice for kids back home.

“Just stay focused,” Williams said. “Like I always say be a leader not a follower. If you live by that you will make your own decisions and God will lead you on the right path to where you need to be.”

So Jeenathan will continue to work hard to one day make his lifelong dream a reality, and maybe one day help other kids achieve their dreams too.