SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The championship reign for Buffalo’s alumni basketball team succumbed to the vaunted 2-3 zone synonymous with the name Boeheim.

Blue Collar U, winners of The Basketball Tournament and its $1 million prize last summer, was eliminated from this year’s bracket with a 69-54 loss to 2021 champion Boeheim’s Army in the Syracuse regional final on Friday night at The Oncenter War Memorial.

The Bulls built a 14-point in the first quarter before the home team switched to a zone defense that changed the course of the game.

Blue Collar U missed its last 20 shots from the perimeter, finishing 4-of-28 (14%) from 3-point range against an Orange opponent that had significantly more length and strength around the basket.

The Bulls weren’t that much better inside the arc (36%) and even struggled at the foul line (63%) while hustling to force 19 turnovers and grab 19 offensive rebounds, which amounted to 18 more field goal attempts.

With retired Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim sitting on the baseline to watch six of his former players, including son Jimmy, the team named in his honor used his signature defense to go on a 17-2 run and take a 31-30 lead into halftime after Blue Collar U established an early 21-7 advantage.

Grant Riller, a second-round NBA draft pick out of Charleston in 2020, led the Orange with 29 points, sinking the winning shot from long range during TBT’s signature Elam Ending.

Nick Perkins led the Bulls with 19 points and nine rebounds. Star guards C.J. Massinburg and Wes Clark combined for 11 points on 4-of-27 shooting. Massinburg matched Perkins with nine rebounds. This was the first time the Bulls lost in 12 TBT games with Clark in the lineup.