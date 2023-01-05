BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Bonaventure athletics community is grieving the loss of Joe Trabold, its men’s soccer program’s all-time leading scorer. Trabold, a Rochester native, died Wednesday at age 57.

“It’s a heavy loss when it is one of our own,” athletics director Joe Manhertz said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Trabold scored a record 50 goals in three seasons from 1984-86. He ranks second all-time with 116 points. His 22 goals and 54 points in 1984 are also team records. He was the first men’s soccer player inducted into the St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

***

Daryl Banks III scored 27 points on Wednesday night as St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Atlantic 10 with a 73-67 victory against George Mason at Reilly Center.

Banks beat the shot-clock buzzer to make a step-back 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining, ending a four-minute scoreless stretch for the Bonnies in which a 10-point lead slimmed down to one.

A transfer from Saint Peter’s, Banks is averaging 17.4 points this season for Bona (8-7 overall).

***

The Bonnies have hired former Niagara assistant Donny George as their new women’s soccer coach.

“His energy and enthusiasm and winning track record fit what we were looking for in the next leader of the program,” Manhertz said.

An Ipswich, England native, George also served as the FC Buffalo UWS2 women’s coach and an assistant for the FC Buffalo men’s team.