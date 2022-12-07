BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team has won 10 games against power conference opponents over the past six seasons, most recently defeating Notre Dame at the Gotham Classic in New York City.

Bona will get another opportunity against major competition next year in the Legends Classic. The Bonnies announced Tuesday they have accepted a spot in the multi-team event to be played Nov. 16-17, 2023 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The other teams in the 2023 Legends Classic field are Auburn, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State. Auburn won the event in 2019 and Notre Dame was the 2016 champion. Since the event’s creation in 2007, no team from outside the power conferences has won the championship.

St. Bonaventure, which hosted Cleveland State on Wednesday at the Reilly Center, will play Iona at the Barclays Center on Sunday. The Bonnies also have played in the Atlantic 10 tournament at the home of the Brooklyn Nets, winning the championship in 2021.

***

St. Bonaventure announced this week that women’s basketball greats Kathy Lynch and Hilary Waltman will be honored Feb. 18 with a No. 22 jersey banner being raised to rafters of the Reilly Center.

Waltman, a 1999 graduate, is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,106 points. She also holds program records for career field goal percentage (.541), free throws made (588) and steals (317). She also ranks in the top 10 in rebounds (669) and assists (302).

Lynch, who graduated in 1981, was the program’s first 1,000-point scorer. Inducted into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame in 1991, she spent 40 years as basketball official, working the NCAA Division I Regionals, D-II and D-III championship games, Pan American Games, and UConn’s record-setting 89th consecutive win in 2010.

No. 22 will not be retired in the Bona women’s basketball program. Joe Manhertz, director of athletics, said in a news release that “it is an honor to be able to display Hilary and Kathy’s jersey in the rafters of the Reilly Center. It is fitting that their jersey will be placed in the rafters if you look at the legacy of their playing career and what they accomplished in their post-playing career. It is an honor for them to represent St. Bonaventure.”

The Bonnies will host VCU on Feb. 18 as part of homecoming weekend.

***

Niagara women’s basketball coach Jada Pierce has signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the university announced Wednesday.

“Women’s basketball is an important component of our institution, and under Jada’s leadership, its influence can be felt well beyond the court,” said Simon Gray, associate vice president for athletics, said in a news release. “During her time at Niagara, Jada has developed into a leader both in our department and in the region, and the program has represented us well through academic excellence, service to the community, and competition. The extension of her contract further strengthens the stability of the women’s basketball program, and the athletic department as a whole.”

The Purple Eagles went 15-15 overall and 11-9 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last season, finishing in the top four of the league standings for the first time in 17 seasons.

Niagara (1-6) hosted Buffalo (1-4) on Wednesday night in the Gallagher Center. The game featured six alumnae of Cardinal O’Hara High School, with five on the Purple Eagles roster, and Kiara Johnson suiting up for the Bulls.