OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is in the final four of the NIT.

Above, you can watch the send-off the team received as they left Olean just before noon Sunday to head to New York City. The team will take on Xavier on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

If the Bonnies win, they will advance to the NIT championship game to play the winner of Texas A&M and Washington State.