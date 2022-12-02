AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo can fill the final slot in the college football bowl with a win Friday in the regular season finale against Akron at UB Stadium.

Improving to 6-6, the Bulls would become the 81st eligible team in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. It would be fourth time in five years and sixth in school history that UB plays in a bowl game.

Which of the 41 bowls will extend UB an invitation? Here are some of the latest projetions ahead of Sunday’s bowl announcements:

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Camellia Bowl

Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Alabama

vs. Georgia Southern, with former UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 20 in Tampa, Florida

vs. UNLV

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 20 in Boca Raton, Florida

vs. Southern Miss

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com

Camellia Bowl

vs. Southern Miss

CollegeFootballNews.com

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Dec. 20 in Boise, Idaho

vs. Utah State

The Athletic

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

vs. Utah State