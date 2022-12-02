AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo can fill the final slot in the college football bowl with a win Friday in the regular season finale against Akron at UB Stadium.
Improving to 6-6, the Bulls would become the 81st eligible team in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. It would be fourth time in five years and sixth in school history that UB plays in a bowl game.
Which of the 41 bowls will extend UB an invitation? Here are some of the latest projetions ahead of Sunday’s bowl announcements:
Brett McMurphy, Action Network
Camellia Bowl
Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Alabama
vs. Georgia Southern, with former UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 20 in Tampa, Florida
vs. UNLV
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 20 in Boca Raton, Florida
vs. Southern Miss
Camellia Bowl
vs. Southern Miss
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Dec. 20 in Boise, Idaho
vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
vs. Utah State
***
Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.