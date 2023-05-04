BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Buffalo State University confirmed to News 4 on Thursday that the school will be cutting its NCAA Division III women’s and men’s swimming and diving programs, effective immediately.

The teams this past season were comprised of 13 women, including a graduate student and one senior, and four men, respectively.

According to BSU Athletic Director Renee Carlineo, the decision was based on a number of factors and was on the table as a possibility since 2011.

The prospect of eliminating the teams was reportedly evaluated continuously over the past 12 years for reasons including several trends, including decreasing participation at the college and high school levels, trouble recruiting, and Buff State’s ability to field competitive rosters up to NCAA qualifications.

“It’s hard to isolate one thing, it’s a combination of multiple factors,” Carlineo said.

The pool will remain active for the 2023-24 academic year. There are no imminent concerns with the facility, but the school wanted to take a look at the structural needs and long-term sustainability of the pool.

“Our student athletes that continue to their education at Buff State will have the full support of the school,” Carlineo said. “They are our number one concern — it’s always hard to make a decision like this.”