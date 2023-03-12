BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius’ hockey season will continue following a victory in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals against Niagara on Sunday night.

The Golden Griffins beat the Purple Eagles by a final score of 4-2, winning the third game of the best-of-three after losing the first game of the series Friday night, followed by a victory on Saturday night in game two.

Ryan Miotto scored twice for the Griffins, tying the game in the first period and adding his second goal to give Canisius a 2-1 lead. After Niagara tied it, J.D. Pogue scored the game-winner at 4:39 in the third period before Simon Gravel added the insurance later on.

Jacob Barczewski recorded 27 saves.

For Niagara, Glebs Prohorenkovs and Albin Nilsson tallied the two goals.

Following top-seeded RIT’s loss to Holy Cross in game three of the other semifinal on Sunday, the Golden Griffins will host the Atlantic Hockey championship game as the No. 4 seed, which will be played at HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo on March 18.

The Golden Griffins are in the title game for the second time in the past three seasons. With a win against Holy Cross, Canisius would make its second NCAA tournament appearance in program history, with the previous having come in 2013 under former head coach Dave Smith.