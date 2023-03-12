BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius’ hockey season will continue following a victory in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals against Niagara on Sunday night.
The Golden Griffins beat the Purple Eagles by a final score of 4-2, winning the third game of the best-of-three after losing the first game of the series Friday night, followed by a victory on Saturday night in game two.
Ryan Miotto scored twice for the Griffins, tying the game in the first period and adding his second goal to give Canisius a 2-1 lead. After Niagara tied it, J.D. Pogue scored the game-winner at 4:39 in the third period before Simon Gravel added the insurance later on.
Jacob Barczewski recorded 27 saves.
For Niagara, Glebs Prohorenkovs and Albin Nilsson tallied the two goals.
Following top-seeded RIT’s loss to Holy Cross in game three of the other semifinal on Sunday, the Golden Griffins will host the Atlantic Hockey championship game as the No. 4 seed, which will be played at HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo on March 18.
The Golden Griffins are in the title game for the second time in the past three seasons. With a win against Holy Cross, Canisius would make its second NCAA tournament appearance in program history, with the previous having come in 2013 under former head coach Dave Smith.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.