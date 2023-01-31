BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius hockey alumnus Cory Conacher has been inducted into the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor, the league announced Tuesday.

Conacher was with the Golden Griffins from 2007-11, scoring 62 goals and 85 assists for a total of 147 points, the point total tied for 10th in Atlantic Hockey history and tied for seventh in Canisius history. He was named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year his junior season in 2009-10 and was named all-conference twice in his career.

He went undrafted into the NHL, but has played 193 career NHL games with the Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders to the tune of 28 goals and 47 assists for a total of 75 points. He last played in the NHL in the 2019-20 season with Tampa Bay.

“To me, it is obviously an incredible honor to be recognized. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches and support staff helping me along the way,” Conacher said. “My time at Canisius has had a major impact on the person I am today and I was fortunate enough to make some amazing life-long memories and friendships throughout my four years there.”

He most recently played two games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators earlier this season.