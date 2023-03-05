BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Canisius and Niagara hockey both winning their respective quarterfinal rounds on Sunday, the two rivals are set to meet in next weekend’s Atlantic Hockey semifinals.

The No. 4 seed Golden Griffins finished off a 2-1 series victory over No. 5 seed Army with a 3-0 win on Sunday behind two goals in the second period from Ryan Miotto and Erik Urbank, while goalie Jacob Barczewski recorded a 29-save shutout of the Black Knights.

Later Sunday night, the No. 6-seeded Purple Eagles from Niagara beat No. 3 seed Sacred Heart 7-3 in game three of that series in Fairfield, Conn. on two goals and three assists from Carter Randklev and additional tallies from Jay Ahearn, Ryan Naumovski, Olivier Gauthier, Casey Carreau and Shane Ott.

The other semifinal will feature top-seeded RIT and No. 7 seed Holy Cross, which upset the No. 2 seed AIC.

The Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles faced each other twice in the regular season, splitting the two matchups.

The series will be hosted at Canisius’ HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo beginning on Friday.