BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday afternoon, Dyaisha Fair, a guard on the UB Bulls women’s basketball team, announced via Twitter that she will be entering the transfer portal for the coming season, “opening doors for more opportunities,” as she put it in the post.

Fair, a junior at UB, was named MVP of the 2021-22 MAC tournament after helping lead the Bulls to their third MAC championship in team history. She was also named an AP honorable mention All-American this year, joining Cierra Dillard (2018-19) and Kourtney Brown (2010-11), as the third All-American in program history.

To my family, I wanted to say thank you for the continued support and always being there for me and pushing me to be all that I can in my career. To my coaches and mentors, I want to thank you for the opportunity to play the game that I love here with every being in my body. Thank you for pushing me beyond my limits. To my teammates, I will forever cherish the memories that we have created and the friendships that we have formed in these years together. Lastly, to the Silver Bulls, I can’t thank you enough for all the love and support that you have given me and for that I will forever be a ‘Bull.'” Dyaisha Fair

Fair led the Bulls in points this season, with 796, making 151 free throws, 183 two-pointers and hitting 93 shots from three-point range. Against Bowling Green this season, Fair put up 40 points. She also contributed 25 against Ball State in the MAC final to send UB to the NCAA tournament.

She did not state where she will be transferring, however Lyndsey D’Arcangelo of the Athletic and Brent Axe of ESPN Syracuse have speculated on Twitter that Fair may follow former Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack to the Syracuse Orange, as Legette-Jack was hired as the university’s head coach this past week.