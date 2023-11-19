SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has fired head football coach Dino Babers. Athletic Director John Wildhack released a statement Sunday morning. Tight Ends coach Nunzio Campanile will served as interim head coach when Syracuse hosts Wake Forest Saturday. Wildhack says a national search to find Babers replacement is now underway.

Here’s the full statement from Athletic Director John Wildhack:

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes. Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally. As we embark on a change in leadership at the helm of Syracuse Football, on behalf of Syracuse University I thank Coach Babers for his leadership, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

This news comes less than 24 hours after Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech 31-22. With the loss, the Orange fell to 5-6 after starting the season 4-0. Syracuse’s final game of the season is Saturday when they host Wake Forest, SU needs a win to become bowl-eligible.