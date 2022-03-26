BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Felisha Legette-Jack, who coached the UB women’s basketball program for the past 10 years, has accepted a job as the head coach of the Syracuse women’s team, the schools announced Saturday.

Legette-Jack came to Buffalo after head coaching stints at Hofstra University and Indiana University. She led the Bulls to four NCAA tournaments, including this past year when the Bulls finished with a 25-9 record and won the MAC. In the 2017-18 season, she led UB to its first Sweet Sixteen in team history after going 12-0 at home and 29-6 overall.

While in Buffalo, Legette-Jack also worked with and helped develop the first WNBA draft pick in the school’s history, as Cierra Dillard was selected by the Minnesota Lynx in 2019. This season, three women she developed were named as All-MAC honorees — Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley and Summer Hemphill.

By taking the job at Syracuse, Legette-Jack will be returning to her alma mater, as she played for the Orange from 1985-89. In November 2021, she became the first woman in Syracuse history to have her jersey retired by the school.

At Syracuse, she also achieved many other honors and awards, as the 1985 BIG EAST freshman of the year, a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and helped lead the school to its first NCAA tournament appearance. She still ranks in the top 10 in all-time scoring and rebounds for the team, with 1,526 points and 927 rebounds.

In UB’s announcement, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt showed his appreciation for Legette-Jack and what she’s done to elevate the team.

“She has left this program in a better place than she inherited and made this a very attractive job which will garner national interest,” he said. “I look forward to welcoming our next women’s basketball head coach in the near future.”

Legette-Jack said that Buffalo has been her home for the past 10 years and described her time at UB as “nothing less than magical,” but it is time for her to return to where she grew up.

“My heart has pulled me back home to where I was raised and the university I attended,” she said. “Although I will miss everything about this place, it is time for me to go home.”

Saturday afternoon, Alnutt spoke further about Legette-Jack’s departure via Zoom. The full press conference can be seen above.