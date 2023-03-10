OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’ll be a familiar face roaming the sidelines for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball program in the coming years.

The program announced the hiring of former head coach Jim Crowley on Friday.

Crowley was the head coach of the Bonnies from 2000-2016, winning 258 games while the program reached the NCAA tournament twice, which included a Sweet 16 appearance in 2012, which won him ESPN’s national coach of the year award, and made the round of 32 in 2016. His 258 wins make him the winningest coach in program history.

Since then, he had been the head coach at Providence, where he struggled, going 85-125 over seven seasons. Crowley and the program parted ways earlier this week.

“Bonaventure is home. It never left me. The people, the memories and the spirit have always been in me,” Crowley said in a statement. “It isn’t just a place; it’s a feeling; it’s a community that’s unmatched. I’m thrilled to come back. Thank you to Dr. Gingerich, Joe Manhertz and Steve Campbell for offering this opportunity, their commitment to women’s basketball and vision for the future.”

Crowley has 381 wins in 26 seasons as a head coach.

Crowley replaces Jesse Fleming, who was fired in January after six-plus seasons as the head coach. Erica Morrow served as the interim coach for the remainder of the season as the Bonnies finished 6-26 and 3-13 in the Atlantic 10, which culminated in a loss in the Atlantic 10 first round last week.