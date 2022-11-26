AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bowl eligibility remains elusive for Buffalo after the Bulls squandered what seemed like a sure sixth victory Saturday at UB Stadium, allowing three late touchdowns in a 30-27 overtime loss against Kent State.

Returning from a 17-day layoff and playing at home for the first time in five weeks, UB (5-6) had a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter before allowing two touchdowns late in regulation, and another in overtime that handed the Bulls their third consecutive loss.

UB got a field goal from Alex McNulty on its overtime possession before Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker to win the game for Kent State (5-7). Marquez Cooper rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Flashes. Ja’Shaun Poke also had a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Matt Myers set career highs rushing for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the senior quarterback from West Seneca West’s first extended action of the season. Cole Snyder (Southwestern) was 20 of 28 passing for 165 yards in a stiff wind.

Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East) claimed a UB single-season record and continues leading the NCAA FBS with 86 solo tackles through 11 games. Dolac made 14 tackles (nine solo) against Kent State.

UB is seeking bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six seasons and seventh since returning to Division I in 1999. The Bulls won the Camellia Bowl in 2020 and the Bahamas Bowl in 2019. They lost the Dollar General Bowl in 2018, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2013, and the International Bowl in 2008. The 2017 team was not invited to a bowl game after finishing with a 6-6 record.

With only five home games on the schedule for the first time in 15 seasons, the Bulls conclude the regular season on Friday against Akron (2-9). The game was rescheduled from Nov. 19 because of travel difficulties caused by the snowstorm in Western New York.