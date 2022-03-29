First of all, I should pause to bid a fond farewell to that amazing Saint Peter’s team, which struck a blow for all the little basketball schools by making an improbable run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The CBS announcers said the Peacocks were the first team from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to get that far. That was true, but before Saint Peter’s no MAAC team had even gotten to the Sweet 16.

But their Cinderella story came to a crashing end in the regional final against mighty North Carolina. It was like the wicked stepsisters showing up with their dates. The Tar Heels dominated from the outset in a 69-49 rout of the proud Peacocks.

Still, it was a great tournament for the MAAC, which will have an extra $6 million in league coffers due to the Peacocks’ run. Games at Canisius and Niagara will feel a little different next year, with a greater sense of possibility.

I can’t wait to see Saint Peter’s play at the Gallagher Center and Koessler Center next season. The bad news for our MAAC schools is the Peacocks could bring everyone back, with the likely exception of head coach, Shaheen Holloway, who is being targeted by his alma mater, Seton Hall.

So, after all the usual upsets and craziness, we’re left with one of the most traditional Final Fours in tournament history, something of a Mount Rushmore of the sport’s most successful schools over the last 40 years: North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Villanova. They have a staggering combined 61 Final Four berths.

There have been seven years when all the Final Four teams had won a previous NCAA championship. Never before had all four had multiples titles on their resume. And this time, all the participants have at least three. Carolina has six national titles, Duke five, Kansas and Villanova three apiece.

“I think this Final Four will have a different feel to it,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after his team beat Miami to reach the Final Four in New Orleans. “I think it will be a more talked-about and probably more anticipated tournament.”

This would be a must-see event simply because Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the season. “Coach K” will be in his 13th Final Four, one more than the legendary John Wooden, and the Blue Devils will be seeking their sixth national crown — all during Krzyzewski’s time at the school.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men’s tournament. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Krzyzewski has 1,170 wins, the most ever in Division I. He said after Duke’s win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight that he didn’t want the attention to be on him. But it’s hard to ignore a story line that has a great coach looking to go out with a championship — the way Wooden did at UCLA in 1975.

Talk about compelling story lines. Duke and North Carolina are in-state rivals and historic powers, with a combined 11 national titles. They have met 257 times, including some memorable championship games in the ACC Tournament. Over their last 100 meetings, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils are 50-50.

But they’ve never met in the NCAA Tournament. They almost always get placed in different regions, and their Final Four runs rarely coincided. One or the other made the Final Four in 17 tourneys from 1992-2017, but never in the same year.

Duke and North Carolina were in the same Final Four once, in 1991. That was the year Duke, led by Christian Laettner, shocked unbeaten UNLV in the semifinals and Kansas upset North Carolina, a No. 1 seed, in the other semifinal in Indianapolis. Duke beat Kansas in the national championship game.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright, gives instructions to Collin Gillespie (2) during the second round of the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Those were memorable times. I covered Duke’s first two national titles when Laettner, an Angola native, was the biggest star in the sport. Krzyzewski was in his early days as a great coach. He was a masterful leader and strategist and an eloquent spokesman when college basketball was in its ascendancy.

The ACC was supposed to be down this year. Duke lost three times at Cameron Indoor and lost by 15 to Virginia Tech in the ACC tourney final. Carolina lost four games by 20 or more points under first-year coach Hubert Davis. Some felt they were on the bubble when they beat Syracuse in overtime late in the year.

Now the ACC has two teams in the Final Four. They’ll have a team in the title game for the fifth time in seven years, going back to Duke’s last championship in 2015 (there was no NCAA Tournament due to the pandemic in 2020).

Coach K is the biggest story in New Orleans. But the other semifinal will feature coaches who are already in the Naismith Hall of Fame — Villanova’s Jay Wright and Bill Self of Kansas. It’s a rematch of a 2018 national semifinal in which ‘Nova made a record 18 three-pointers in a 95-79 win and went on to beat Michigan —and John Beilein — by 17 points for its second national title in three years.

Some feel Wright, who is in his fourth Final Four in 21 seasons, is the best coach in the sport, especially with Coach K heading into retirement. Villanova isn’t exactly Saint Peter’s, but they go only six deep, have no 5-star players and have no one projected to go in the NBA draft.

Duke, by comparison, had five of the top 23 players on a recent Sports Illustrated ranking of the top NBA prospects in college ball: Paulo Banchero (2), A.J. Griffin (10), Wendell Moore (19), Mark Williams (20) and Trevor Keels (23).

Justin Moore, the second-leading scorer for the Wildcats, is out after tearing his Achilles in Saturday’s regional final. Villanova has a tough task in Kansas, the lone remaining No. 1 seed and a team that obliterated a tough Miami team, 47-15, in the second half of the Midwest Region final on Sunday.

Bill Self has been criticized for only winning one national title, back in 2008. But the Jayhawks are consistently dynamic and have reached the NCAA tourney 31 years in a row. They have two upperclassmen who should be solid NBA players in 6-5 Ochai Ogbaji and 6-6 Christian Braun, a versatile small forward.

If not for Kzyzyewski, Self would be a sentimental choice in this Final Four. His father died in January, after insisting Bill leave his bedside and go coach at game at Oklahoma, because “they pay you to do a job.”

The Jayhawks also feel they have unfinished business from two years ago, when they were 28-3, ranked first in the country and the favorite to win the national championship when COVID-19 hit and the tournament was called off.

It’s hard to pick against a Jay Wright team at this point in the Dance, but Kansas is too good and too deep for a Villanova team that will be trying to upset the Jayhawks without their second-best player.

“They have a strong belief that they can accomplish anything,” Self said.

That would include beating Coach K in his final game. I see a rematch of the 1991 final when Duke won its first national championship. Only this time, Kansas wins, spoiling a very good retirement story line.