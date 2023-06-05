BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara University representative confirmed to News 4 on Monday that the school will absorb Medaille University’s bowling program, with Medaille closing at the end of August.

According to the Niagara rep, the official announcement will be made Tuesday at Classic Lanes, while more information will be released Monday.

The Medaille women’s bowling team was a historically successful athletic program for the school, finishing with six straight AMCC Bowling titles. This past season, the team finished with an 88-34 record, going 18-2 in the conference. They made three NCAA D-III tournament appearances since 2013.

Bowler Sarah Radt named a three-time AMCC Bowler of the Year winner. She and teammate Mackenzie Smith were named to the 2023 All-Tournament Team.

Details of Niagara’s acquisition were first reported by the Niagara Gazette.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.