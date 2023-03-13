BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University’s winningest women’s basketball season in 19 years has been extended to include the first postseason appearance in program history.

The Purple Eagles (18-12) received an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and will open play Thursday night at Green Bay (27-5), the Horizon League regular season champions making their first WNIT appearance.

Niagara qualified for the WNIT is the second-place regular season finisher in the MAAC behind conference champion Iona. The Purple Eagles boasted their best MAAC record (14-4) in history and sought their first MAAC championship game appearance since 1997 before losing in the MAAC tournament semifinals against Manhattan.