St. Bonaventure no longer in AP Top 25 after first loss of season

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) shoots a three point basket as St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) guards him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team entered this season in the national rankings for the first time since 1971. But after one loss, they’re out.

The Bonnies, ranked 16th nationally in last week’s poll, lost at home Saturday to Northern Iowa, 90-80, falling to 5-1 on the season.

When the latest poll dropped Monday, the Bonnies were out of the Top 25. But they aren’t far back — they’re second in the “others receiving votes” list.

The Bonnies have a strong schedule coming up this month that could help lift them back into the rankings, and of course, teams above them could also lose and fall out.

St. Bonaventure hosts UB on Saturday before facing #17 UConn and Virginia Tech in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in mid-December. UConn is the only opponent on the schedule that is currently ranked.

AP men’s basketball rankings, Week 4

Team (#1 votes) Rec Pts Prev 1. Duke (51) 7-0 1513 5 2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1442 3 3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1428 1 4. Baylor 7-0 1324 6 5. UCLA 6-1 1253 2 6. Villanova 4-2 1147 7 7. Texas 4-1 1115 8 8. Kansas 5-1 1027 4 9. Kentucky 5-1 1002 10 10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13 11. Arizona 6-0 851 17 12. BYU 6-0 791 18 13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15 14. Florida 6-0 681 23 15. Houston 5-1 631 12 16. Alabama 6-1 456 10 17. UConn 6-1 437 22 18. Memphis 5-1 435 9 19. Iowa St. 6-0 403 – 20. Southern Cal 6-0 380 24 21. Auburn 5-1 325 19 22. Michigan St. 5-2 295 – 23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 – 24. Michigan 4-2 177 20 25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.