BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo has salvaged its football season with consecutive wins to begin Mid-American Conference play.

A resurgent defense powered the Bulls to a 37-13 win against Central Michigan on Saturday at UB Stadium. Returning home after two weeks on the road, the Bulls had their best outing of the season following last week’s 13-10 overtime win at Akron, and an 0-4 start in non-conference games.

Sophomore safety Devin Grant, who blocked a field goal in overtime to secure UB’s first win, scored two defensive touchdowns and had three interceptions, tying teammate Marcus Fuqua’s team record. The Bulls had four takeaways and allowed 360 yards, after giving up 253 in their MAC opener.

Ron Cook had 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as the Bulls ran for 123 yards. Twenty of those yards came from quarterback Cole Snyder, who was 20 of 32 passing for 232 yards in guiding a turnover-free offense that facilitated three field goals from Alex McNulty.

UB, which hosts Bowling Green next Saturday, has started 2-0 in the MAC three times in four seasons, and for the second year in a row under coach Maurice Linguist. The Bulls have won seven of their past 10 MAC games dating to last season.