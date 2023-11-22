AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The candle blew out on University at Buffalo’s football season in the cold November rain.

With a fourth loss in a row, 24-11 against visiting Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night at UB Stadium, the Bulls finished their third season under coach Maurice Linguist with a 3-9 record. Following up last year’s 7-6 campaign that ended with a bowl victory, UB had its fewest victories since 2016, and is now 14-23 during Linguist’s tenure.

Linguist, disappointed with the his team’s record but more encouraged by their competitive effort in several losses, conveyed his belief that the Bulls will improve in his fourth season. Before the four-game losing streak to close out the campaign, UB had started 3-1 in Mid-American Conference games and was tied for first in the East division.

Eastern Michigan (6-6) became bowl eligible with the victory, its first at UB Stadium since 2010.

The Eagles built a 24-0 lead and gained 298 yards before halftime, against a UB defense that had averaged allowing 284 yards and 16 points over its previous seven MAC games.

UB gave up only 67 yards and no points in the second half, but an offense that regressed as the season went along was unable to make up the deficit. The Bulls squandered drives with four turnovers, two coming in the red zone, and turned the ball over on downs four times.

Ron Cook ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and became UB’s all-time leading kick returner with 1,712 yards on 82 career returns.