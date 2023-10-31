BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hope is running out for University at Buffalo’s football season. Though all is not lost yet.

A 31-13 loss at Toledo on Tuesday night dropped UB to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-American Conference, tied with Ohio for second place in the East division, one game back of Miami.

The Bulls must win their three remaining games to become bowl eligible. But with the next two games against Ohio and Miami, UB could still win the MAC East with a three-game streak to close out its regular season.

UB is 3-6 after nine games for the first time since 2017, when the Bulls rallied for three victories to finish 6-6, but did not get invited to a bowl game.

Toledo (8-1, 5-0 MAC) led the entire way Tuesday night after returning the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Peny Boone’s 71-yard scoring run made it 14-0 within the first three minutes.

UB cut into the deficit in the first quarter, when Cole Snyder connected with Cole Harrity on a 4-yard touchdown. Safety Devin Grant’s fifth interception of the season set the Bulls up on the 12. Grant also recovered a fumble in the second quarter.

The Bulls took advantage of another takeaway in the third quarter when Daymond Williams recovered a fumble at the 3-yard-line, setting up Jacqez Barksdale’s touchdown plunge two carries later.

Alex McNulty missed a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter, his fourth miss from closer than 40 yards this season, and the Bulls failed on fourth down twice in the third quarter.

Ron Cook led UB with 97 yards rushing on 17 carries, and he gained another 35 yards on three receptions. Darrell Harding caught two passes for 44 yards.

Snyder was 14 of 41 passing for 151 yards, with two interceptions.

The Bulls host Ohio at UB Stadium next Tuesday night, and play at Miami on Nov. 16.