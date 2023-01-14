BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo football coach Maurice Linguist substituted defensive coordinators after his first year on the job. He’s reportedly doing the same on the offensive side of the ball in his second offseason.

DJ Mangas, the passing game coordinator for LSU in 2021 who also worked as a coaching assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and defensive analyst for UCF last season, is coming to Buffalo, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Mangas would replace Shane Montgomery, who commanded the UB offense for the past two seasons. Football Scoop reported Montgomery’s departure from the staff earlier this week.

UB ranked 64th out of 131 teams nationally, fourth in the Mid-American Conference, scoring scoring 28.5 points per game last season, and 75th nationally, fifth in the MAC in total yards (377.2). With Southwestern graduate Cole Snyder, a Rutgers transfer in his first season starting at quarterback, the Bulls won the Camellia Bowl to finish 7-6. Over the last five games, averaged 24.8 points and 343 yards.

The 39-year-old Mangas played at William & Mary as a walk-on wide receiver and emergency quarterback. He William & Mary’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before going to LSU, after five years as a position coach at Hampden-Sydner (Division III), Georgetown and William Mary.

Montgomery, 55, came to Buffalo with 20 years of offensive coordinator experience at Miami (Ohio), Akron, Youngstown State, Charlotte and James Madison, where he was named FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2019.

Linguist changed defensive coordinators in 2022, from Joe Cauthen to Brandon Bailey, and the Bulls rose from seventh to fourth in the MAC in scoring defense (26.7). They allowed 21 fewer yards per game (395.5), ranking sixth in the MAC both seasons.

***

Punter Anthony Venneri became the first UB player selected to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers of America.

Walking on the roster to start his career, Venneri set a school record and tied for second in the MAC averaging 43 yards per punt over the final 10 games as a true freshman. Linguist said prior to the bowl game that Venneri will receive a scholarship for next season.

***

Linguist has been elected to represent the MAC on the board of trustees for the American Football Coaches Association.