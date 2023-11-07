BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s losing football season will end in two weeks. Tuesday night’s 20-10 loss against Ohio at UB Stadium eliminated the Bulls from contention in the Mid-American Conference and eligibility for a bowl game invitation.

Losing for the second week in a row in a nationally-televised MACtion matchup, UB’s 3-7 record under third-year coach Maurice Linguist is its worst after 10 games since 2016, the second season for coach Lance Leipold, who left for Kansas after brining the Bulls to three consecutive bowl games. UB won the Camellia Bowl to finish 7-6 in Linguist’s second year, after a 4-8 debut campaign.

Ohio won Tuesday despite being shut out in the first half, being out-gained by UB (295-241). The Bobcats scored 10 points in the final nine minutes, after the Bulls tied score at 10 on reserve quarterback CJ Ogbonna’s 2-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter.

Ogbonna had 47 of UB’s 114 rushing yards, one fewer than tailback Ron Cook, and completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards. Cole Snyder (Southwestern) was 14 of 21 passing for 171 yards, as the Bulls’ offense scored fewer than 14 points for the third time in four games.

UB visits MAC East division leader Miami next Wednesday, before closing the season at home against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 21.