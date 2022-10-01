BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cole Snyder’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining lifted University at Buffalo to its second straight victory, 24-20 against Miami on Saturday.

The Bulls came back in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-American Conference, leading the East division. With the homecoming triumph, which drew paid attendance of 18,615 to UB Stadium, the Bulls got their first home victory of the year, and snapped a three-game home loss streak dating to last season.

Snyder also rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Southwestern graduate in his first season at UB after transferring from Rutgers was 19 of 35 passing for 188 yards with an interception and the touchdown to Marshall, who finished with 52 yards on six receptions. Quian Williams caught seven passes for 77 yards. Ron Cook led the Bulls with 46 yards rushing, and Mike Washington added 36 with an early touchdown.

After UB drove 70 yards to score on its first possession, the offense sputtered, gaining 126 yards over its next 10 drives. Snyder then led the Bulls on an 82-yard trek for the winning score. The 13-play drive was extended when Miami was penalized for being offsides while Alex McNulty made what would’ve been the tying field goal inside the final minute.

Jahmin Muse, a Boston College transfer, returned an interception 51 yards to the 1 before Snyder’s touchdown run on fourth down gave UB a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Shaun Dolac, the former walk-on who was a Connolly Cup finalist at West Seneca East, led the Bulls with 14 total tackles (three for loss).

The Bulls wore helmet stickers with green ribbons in observance of College Football Mental Health Week.

Miami, a preseason favorite to win the MAC East before starting quarterback Brett Gabbert hurt broke his clavicle in the opener at Kentucky as coming off of a win at Northwestern. Backup Aveon Smith was 14 of 26 for 119 yards passing, and had 142 yards rushing with two touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter.

The RedHawks outgained the Bulls with 359 yards to 278, and won the turnover battle. But Miami didn’t take the lead until Graham Nicholson’s 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter, which followed a Snyder fumble that gave the RedHawks the ball just outside the red zone. Miami made it to the UB 46 before turning it over on downs in the final seconds, as the Bulls avoided losing on a Hail Mary pass for the second consecutive home game.

The Bulls play their next two games on the road, at Bowling Green on Saturday and UMass the following week, before hosting Toledo on Oct.22.

***

Jonah Bronstein is a digital sports reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. He covered this game remotely due to illness.