AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s football team was rerouted in its midseason rally toward contention in the Mid-American Conference with a 24-14 loss against Bowling Green on homecoming Saturday at UB Stadium.
The Bulls (2-5) had won their first two MAC contests after starting the season 0-4 in non-conference games. UB’s opportunistic defense was unable to overcome a stagnant offense, as it had in the past two victories.
Bowling Green (3-4) out-gained Buffalo 295 yards to 238, scoring 17 points, and the Falcons’ special teams scored on a blocked punt that gave the visitors a 24-7 lead before halftime.
UB’s defense had three takeaways and didn’t allow any points in the second half.
CJ Ogbonna replaced starting quarterback Cole Snyder in the second half, and was 4 of 14 passing for 41 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Harding in the third quarter. Ogbonna, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State, was intercepted twice, and added 29 yards rushing.
Snyder was 5 of 15 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions. He ran for an 11-yard touchdown and lost a fumble.
Jayden Oliver and Chrles McCartherens had intereptions for the Bulls, and Marcus Fuqua recovered a fumble that was forced by Joe Andreesen (Lancaster).
UB visits Kent State next Saturday.
