BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Moving into the MACtion phase of the schedule, University at Buffalo’s football team remains in postseason contention after winning 24-6 at Kent State on Saturday.

Bouncing back from a loss against Bowling Green at UB Stadium last week, the Bulls (3-5) improved to 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference with Saturday’s victory, tied with Ohio and Miami for first in the East division. With games against those division rivals on the November slate, the Bulls can also become bowl eligible with three wins in the final four weeks.

The road gets tougher, starting with the Bulls’ next game on Halloween night at West division-leading Toledo, the first of four weeknight games televised on ESPN networks, which also includes a matchup with Ohio on Nov. 7 followed by a trip to Miami on Nov. 15.

UB’s resurgent defense keyed another victory, holding Kent State to 164 yards, and 2.7 yards per play. Linebacker Joe Andreessen (Lancaster) led the Bulls with nine tackles and a sack, safety Devin Grant also made nine tackles, while defensive tackle Jaylon Bass was in on two sacks and had an interception.

After ranking among the nation’s worst defensively through an 0-4 start in non-conference play, the Bulls have given up an average of 245 yards and nine points on defense against MAC opponents.

Cole Snyder (Southwestern) was 18 of 33 passing for 195 yards and touchdown pass to Andrew Schnackenberg that put UB ahead in the first quarter after Kent State (1-6) opened a 6-0 lead.

Jacqez Barksdale led the rushing attack with 84 yards on 10 carries, Ron Cook ran for 42 yards and a touchdown, Al-Jay Henderson found the end zone late, and the Bulls’ backs totaled 144 yards rushing. Marlyn Johnson caught five passes for 64 yards, and Cole Harrity gained 57 yards on three receptions.

Alex McNulty made a 53-yard field goal, the sixth of his career from more than 50 yards.

The win at Kent State was UB’s seventh in nine meetings, but first in three seasons under coach Maurice Linguist. The Bulls have beaten the Golden Flashes 11 times since 1999, more than any other MAC opponent. UB also pulled ahead in the all-time series, 15-14.