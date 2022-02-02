UB finishes with #1 class in MAC on National Signing Day

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist talks on his headset during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB head football coach Mo linguist cleaned up in his first year of recruiting. He pulled in the #1 class in the MAC and finished 66th overall in the nation on National Signing Day. Linguist spoke about his class as one with a lot of playmaking ability all over the roster.

“Offensive playmaking ability, defensive playmaking ability and a lot of proven playmaking ability where they have this history of doing it in high school and they have a history of doing it at another university,” Linguist said.

The Bulls pulled in 28 commitments for the 2022 class, with several of those as transfers from Power 5 schools. Players came from teams like Florida, Notre Dame and Louisville to UB and will be immediately eligible to play.

One of the transfers is Cole Snyder, a quarterback from Rutgers. Snyder has ties to Western New York. He played his high school football at Southwestern in Jamestown. Linguist was happy to get him back to his home area. He call it a “big recruiting win.”

“We feel like our reach to be able to go really anywhere in the united states of America and go get guys, we fell strong about that,” Linguist said. “We start at home. We feel like Cole Snyder coming back to western new York was a big recruiting win for us. He had other MAC offers and decided to come back to Buffalo.”

Coach Mo still calls this his first offseason. Even though he got here last year, he arrived in May. There wasn’t enough time to get his own recruits so now he gets one step closer to instilling his culture.

“There’s no culture pill,” Linguist said. “They can’t happen overnight. It takes time. It takes accountability, it takes consistency, it takes discipline. We’re laying out the foundation that we think is going to give us sustained success to what we believe going to be an outstanding year this fall.”

Linguist also talked about laying the foundation being a big part of not only this recruiting class, but also the upcoming spring practices.

“We just feel excited about the ability and the connection and what we have the opportunity to do now and we’re laying the foundation and putting in the work, really trying to stack these days together of what it takes now to put ourselves in a position through our offseason to lead up to spring football, learn what we need to learn, get ourselves ready this summer, have an outstanding training camp and then put that foundation to test through a championship season which is what we believe are going to have,” Linguist said

Coach Mo also said he’s looking at this offseason as a blank sheet of paper. Now with this number one recruiting class in the MAC, he hopes the paper can eventually say “MAC champions” in the near future.