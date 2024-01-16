BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo has abruptly entered the market for a new football coach. Maurice Linguist is leaving the Bulls, an athletics department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, after multiple reports linking the 39-year-old Linguist to Kalen DeBoer’s new coaching staff at Alabama.

Linguist, who went 14-23 with one winning season at UB, will join the Crimson Tide as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, according to ESPN, which was first to report news of Linguist’s departure. He has previously coached defensive backs at Texas A&M and was hired to be the defensive coordinator at Michigan months before replacing Lance Leipold as UB’s head coach in May, 2021.

Departing UB with three years left on a contract paying him an average of $675,000 annually, the Bulls could now recoup $750,000 from buyout clauses in Linguist’s contract, which was extended prior to the 2022 season.

This comes after speculation about Linguist’s job security following a 3-9 letdown from the previous season, when the Bulls finished 7-6 and won the Camellia Bowl. Athletics director Mark Alnutt, however, remained committed to Linguist, owing the balance of his contract.

Now, for the second time in four years, Alnutt begins a coaching search late in the hiring cycle. Leipold left for Kansas in April, 2021.