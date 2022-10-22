AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo stampeded for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter Saturday, and the Bulls rallied for a 34-27 triumph against Toledo in a battle between Mid-American Conference division leaders at UB Stadium.

UB came back from being down 17 points after three quarters to win its fifth game in a row, improving the Bulls’ record to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in conference. With the win against Toledo (5-3, 3-1), UB is the only team that remains unbeaten in MAC play.

“That game was really a microcosm,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “Starting off the season 0-3, a lot of people doubted us, a lot of people didn’t believe in us. All we did was keep staying together and keep fighting. And we’re not done yet.”

After struggling on offense for three quarters, the Bulls scored 24 unanswered points and gained 177 of their 398 yards in the fourth.

“It’s a heavyweight battle,” Linguist said. “The longer the games go, the stronger we get.”

The fourth quarter comeback was UB’s largest since a 2008 win at Bowling Green that clinched the MAC East title.

Ron Cook ran for a career-high 118 yards and a 30-yard touchdown that gave UB its first lead with 8:06 remaining. It was the senior tailback’s first 100-yard game.

Cole Snyder was 22 of 39 passing for 245 yards and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Gassett. The Southwestern graduate also ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth, and was 7 of 10 passing for 102 yards in the final quarter.

“Your team is really only going to be as tough as your quarterback is,” Linguist said. “And Cole has so much toughness in him.”

UB safety Jhamin Muse scored UB’s first touchdown on a 72-yard fumble return in the second quarter. Muse also had a third-down sack in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls’ other starting safety, Marcus Fuqua, tied a school record with three interceptions, two coming in the fourth quarter. Caleb Offord intercepted Toledo’s final heave at a tying touchdown. Keyshawn Cobb forced the fumble that led to Muse’s touchdown Cornerback Isaiah King chased down Toledo’s Jacquez Stuart and stripped the ball away at the end of a 48-yard run in the third quarter.

Shaun Dolac, the former walk-on linebacker from West Seneca East, led the Bulls with 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, which brought his NCAA FBS-leading total to 62 on the season. He also tipped a pass that led to Fuqua’s second interception. In 10 career starts for UB, Dolac has made 109 tackles.

Alex McNulty kicked field goals from 40 and 42 yards. He missed an attempt at a school record from 57 yards in the first quarter, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive makes.

The Bulls play next on Nov. 1 at Ohio in their first midweek MACtion game of the season.