BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WIVB) — The UB Bulls remained unbeaten in the Mid-American Conference with a third consecutive victory, beating Bowling Green 38-7 on the road Saturday.

The win evens UB’s record (3-3) at the season’s midway point, raising the potential of bowl eligibility in coach Maurice Linguist’s second season. The Bulls began 0-3 following a 4-8 campaign, but have started 3-0 in MAC play, with an average victory margin of 18 points.

The Bulls built a 31-0 lead by halftime in scoring the game’s first 38 points, and trampled the Falcons on the ground, with a season-best 280 yards rushing. Mike Washington ran for a career-high 155 yards and two touchdowns. Ron Cook had for 82 yards and two scores. They combined to average 7.4 yards per carry.

Washington’s day was highlighted by a 92-yard dash equaling the school record held by James Starks, the Niagara Falls native who played for UB’s MAC championship team in 2008, and later won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

UB linebacker James Patterson had an even longer scoring run, returning a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Patterson’s twin brother Jaret, now playing for the Washington Commanders, rushed for 301 yards at Bowling Green during his All-America campaign in 2020.

Shaun Dolac, the former walk-on linebacker from West Seneca East, led the UB defense with 14 solo tackles. The Bulls had four sacks and forced four turnovers.

Cole Snyder (Southwestern) was 12 of 19 passing for 171 yards on a day when the Bulls did not need to throw often. Snyder was efficient, averaging better than 7 yards per play, with his 34 yards rushing included, while taking two sacks without turning the ball over. He completed a 47-yard pass to Jamari Gassett on UB’s drive for a field goal in the first quarter.

The Bulls play at UMass next Saturday in their last remaining non-conference game before hosting Toledo on Oct. 22.