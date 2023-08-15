BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 25th season since returning to the highest level of Division I football, University at Buffalo will open against a big opponent on a big stage.

Wisconsin, the first opponent on UB’s non-conference schedule, was ranked No. 19 by The Associated Press in its preseason poll. The Bulls visit Camp Randall Stadium, one of the 20 largest venues in college football, on Sept. 2. [See full schedule below]

UB is 1-14 all-time against ranked opponents, with its lone victory coming against Ball State in the 2008 Mid-American Conference championship game. The Bulls are 1-11 against teams from the Big Ten, having won at Rutgers in 2018.

This will be the third time in five years that UB meets a ranked opponent. The Bulls lost at No. 15 Penn State in 2019, and at home against No. 16 Coastal Carolina in 2021, the first season for UB coach Maurice Linguist.

UB has played a Big Ten team in eight of the past 11 years. The Bulls lost 31-10 at Maryland last September before going on to finish 7-6 and winning the Camellia Bowl.

The Bulls were picked to finish third in the MAC East in this season’s preseason coaches poll.

UB football schedule

Sept. 2 at No. 19 Wisconsin

Sept. 9 vs. Fordham

Sept. 16 vs. Liberty

Sept. 23 at Louisiana

Sept. 30 at Akron

Oct. 7 vs. Central Michigan

Oct. 14 vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 21 at Kent State

Oct. 31 at Toledo

Nov. 7 vs. Ohio

Nov. 15 at Miami

Nov. 21 vs. Eastern Michigan