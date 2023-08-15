BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In its 25th season since returning to the highest level of Division I football, University at Buffalo will open against a big opponent on a big stage.
Wisconsin, the first opponent on UB’s non-conference schedule, was ranked No. 19 by The Associated Press in its preseason poll. The Bulls visit Camp Randall Stadium, one of the 20 largest venues in college football, on Sept. 2. [See full schedule below]
UB is 1-14 all-time against ranked opponents, with its lone victory coming against Ball State in the 2008 Mid-American Conference championship game. The Bulls are 1-11 against teams from the Big Ten, having won at Rutgers in 2018.
This will be the third time in five years that UB meets a ranked opponent. The Bulls lost at No. 15 Penn State in 2019, and at home against No. 16 Coastal Carolina in 2021, the first season for UB coach Maurice Linguist.
UB has played a Big Ten team in eight of the past 11 years. The Bulls lost 31-10 at Maryland last September before going on to finish 7-6 and winning the Camellia Bowl.
The Bulls were picked to finish third in the MAC East in this season’s preseason coaches poll.
UB football schedule
Sept. 2 at No. 19 Wisconsin
Sept. 9 vs. Fordham
Sept. 16 vs. Liberty
Sept. 23 at Louisiana
Sept. 30 at Akron
Oct. 7 vs. Central Michigan
Oct. 14 vs. Bowling Green
Oct. 21 at Kent State
Oct. 31 at Toledo
Nov. 7 vs. Ohio
Nov. 15 at Miami
Nov. 21 vs. Eastern Michigan
Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.