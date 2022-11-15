BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having split a pair of home games to begin the season, UB elevates its level of competition on the first road trip of the basketball season at nationally-ranked UConn.

The Huskies (2-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. Tuesday night’s game (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut is the first high-major challenge in a blue blood-tinted non-conference schedule that also takes the Bulls to West Virginia and Michigan State in December.

UB is 1-8 all-time against UConn, with the lone victory coming in 1951, and most recent loss at the Charleston Classic in 2019. That came two weeks before the Bulls won at DePaul, their last win against a Big East opponent. UB is 5-15 all-time against teams from the conference.

The Bulls last win against a ranked opponent was at No. 13 West Virginia on Nov. 9, 2018, which put UB in the top 25 for the remainder of that season. UB lost at No. 6 Michigan in last season’s opener and is 2-15 against ranked opponents since 2010.

UB is coming off a 97-62 loss to James Madison that followed an 88-87 win against Colgate. They are leading the country in adjusted tempo at 77.9 possessions page game and rank in the top five averaging 14.5 steals.

UConn opened with wins against Stonehill and Boston by an average of 30 points. The Huskies were a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament last season and finished 23-10, with a win against St. Bonaventure in Newark, N.J.

The Huskies are coached by Dan Hurley, who recommended his brother Bobby Hurley bring on Nate Oats as an assistant when was the coach at UB. When Hurley left for Arizona State, Oats took over as coach and hired current UB coach Jim Whitesell, who was promoted from his assistant position when Oats left for Alabama.

***

The UB women’s basketball team claimed its first victory under new coach Becky Burke on Monday in Easton, Massachusetts, 62-56 against Stonehill, a team in its first season transition from Division II.

Jazmine Young scored a career-high 16 points for the bulls, Re’Shawna Stone added 14 points, and Zakiyah Winfield had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Coming off the program’s first loss to Canisius in 10 years, UB (1-1) plays its home opener Saturday against Princeton, which is receiving votes in the AP poll.