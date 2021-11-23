UB loses season finale to Ball State, finishes with 4-8 record

Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie (8) runs during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB’s final game of the season didn’t go well, as the Bulls failed to generate much offense in a 20-3 loss to MAC opponent Ball State on the road. Two costly errors led to the only two touchdowns of the night, and it was too much for UB to overcome.

The first major error came on the Bulls’ first drive of the game. Matt Myers threw an interception that gave Ball State good field position. The Cardinals turned that into points, as quarterback Drew Plitt carried in the one-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Special teams hurt them on the next drive. Ball State blocked a punt and recovered it inside the ten yard line. Plitt connected with wide receiver Jayshon Jackson a few plays later to give the Cardinals a 14-0 advantage.

UB could only muster a field goal throughout the night, and Ball State booted two more field goals of their own to make it 20-3.

One positive, running back Dylan McDuffie eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, becoming just the 10th player in school history to do so.

UB finishes Maurice Linguist’s first season with a 4-8 record, 2-6 in conference play.