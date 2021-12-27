UB mandates vaccine to attend games for ages five and older

UB Bulls & College Sports

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo Athletics says younger fans of the Bulls need to be vaccinated to watch games at Alumni Arena as well.

Fans as young as five must now have at least one shot of the vaccine to attend events at Alumni Arena, starting Jan. 1.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now