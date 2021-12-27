UB mandates vaccine to attend games for ages five and older

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo Athletics says younger fans of the Bulls need to be vaccinated to watch games at Alumni Arena as well.
Fans as young as five must now have at least one shot of the vaccine to attend events at Alumni Arena, starting Jan. 1.
