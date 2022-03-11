CLEVELAND (WIVB) – UB’s run in the MAC Tournament came to an end Thursday afternoon in the final minute against the Akron Zips. With the game tied at 68, Akron took it up the floor with less than 30 seconds to go in the game. Greg Tribble drove to the basket looking for the go-ahead layup, but was fouled on the way up by UB’s Tra’Von Fagan. That sent him to the line for two foul shots with four seconds left in the game.

Tribble sank both free throws. UB needed a quick shot in the final seconds. Ronaldo Segu took the shot at the buzzer, but missed, and the Bulls fell 70-68.

“[Games like this are] what makes this tournament fantastic,” head coach Jim Whitesell said. “It really hurts when you’re on the wrong end of it but I’m really proud of my guys. Those guys played their tails off today and represented us the right way.”

The foul call at the end on Fagan led to the free throws that made the difference. Fagan held his hands up in a position the team calls “Superman.” It’s a defensive position designed to either block the shot or draw a “charge” foul. The referee instead called a “block” on Fagan which sent Akron to the line. Members of the team weighed in on the final call.

“I mean I tried my best to be Superman but it’s always the refs they make the final decision so whatever they call you gotta respect it,” Fagan said.

“I thought it was a good superman but the ref called a foul we have to live with that whatever they call,” senior forward Jeenathan Williams said.

Coach Whitesell laughingly said “no comment” when asked about the final play. He added later he wasn’t thrilled with the call, but also said the game doesn’t just come down to one play.

“I’s love to be here tonight talking like I’m three points smarter, you bet, but give Akron a lot of credit,” Whitesell said. “A lot of times it comes down to a play here or there but also along with it it’s the little things we’ve got to do…”

It was a back and forth game all afternoon. Each team would make a run to take a lead, only for the other to respond with a run to come back and tie it. UB trailed by as much as 10 in the second half, but climbed back into it to force the tie late.

Jeenathan Williams shared what coach Whitesell said to them after the game.

“He’s just telling us that’s the beauty of it that’s the beauty of the game of basketball,” Williams said. “There’s ups and downs he said tonight we got caught on the wrong end of the stick.”

So now UB waits to hear their postseason fate. If this is his last game In a Buffalo uniform, Williams is happy with the direction the program is heading.

“Buffalo is going to do great things moving forward. The younger guys that are coming back, they’re going to make something happen.”