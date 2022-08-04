BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Year two under coach Mo Linguist, but in a way it’s almost like year one all over again. Last season the new UB head coach took over the program in May, so he only had four months to get this team ready. Now they have a full offseason, a spring and summer under this head coach and there’s a lot more confidence coming into fall camp this year.

“A lot of guys are way more comfortable with the playbook, coaches and just the whole camaraderie and the culture that we’ve set,” senior linebacker James Patterson said.

“I think there is a buzz and there is a confidence,” Linguist said. “Now, we still have to get to the tangible, daily responsibilities on the football field and the fundamentals and the technique, but we’re definitely excited about where we are.”

Quarterback is a position of uncertainty after Kyle Vantrease transferred in the offseason. Eyes will be on the three-way battle between Cole Snyder, Casey Case and Matt Myers. Coach Linguist said it was just as much a “player and a performance decision” as it is a coaches decision.

“The guy that we’re going to end up making our signal caller, I think it’s going to be clear to the team and there’s going to be a lot of clarity based off of how they play,” Linguist said.

Snyder, a Lakewood native, transferred in from Rutgers this past offseason. He said he noticed a lot about the leadership on the team from other players.

“You can tell that this is a player-led team and the best teams are player-led teams,” Snyder said. “When I got here and noticed that, I just wanted to get with those guys and learn from them whatever I could and they helped me a lot for sure.”

The Bulls open the season September 3rd on the road at Maryland. Kickoff is set for noon.