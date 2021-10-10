UB overcomes 21-point deficit, falls to Kent State 48-38

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist talks on his headset during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was all Golden Flashes when the first half of Saturday night’s UB-Kent State game came to a close. The Bulls trailed 31-10 and couldn’t seem to get much going offensively to that point. They turned it around in the second half and nearly came away with a win.

UB outscored Kent State 28-3 in the third quarter, taking a 38-34 lead into the 4th when Dylan McDuffie scored the go-ahead touchdown. Kent State responded with a touchdown pass from Dustin Crum to Dante Cephas, giving the Golden Flashes a 41-38 lead.

The Bulls had an opportunity to tie it in the fourth, but Alex McNulty missed a field goal, and it kept the score at 41-38. Kent State turned around and scored another TD to put them up by 10.

UB had a few other opportunities, but McNulty missed another field goal on the next drive, and Kyle Vantrease threw a touchdown on the Bulls’ following drive. Kent State held on from there to win it 48-38.

The Bulls move to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. They face Ohio next Saturday at noon at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

