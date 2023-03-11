AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Jim Whitesell, the school announced Saturday.

Whitesell just wrapped up his fourth season with the Bulls, going 15-17 and 9-9 in MAC play, finishing up its season on Thursday with a loss to Akron in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

In four seasons at the helm, Whitesell went 45-27 in conference play and 70-49 overall and reached the NIT in 2021.

The 63-year-old had replaced Nate Oats in 2019 after Oats departed to become the head coach at Alabama.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. “We want to thank Jim for his eight years at UB, including the last four as our head coach. We wish we and Connie nothing but the very best moving forward.”

Alnutt said it will be a national search to find a new head coach.

Whitesell did not immediately return a phone call.