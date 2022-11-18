BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB football team’s Saturday game against Akron at UB Stadium has been postponed due to the major snowstorm hitting western New York, the UB Athletics Department announced Friday.

The Mid-American Conference will consider options to reschedule the game for Sunday should weather conditions permit. UB (5-5) will have the chance to earn its sixth win of the season and become bowl-eligible if they defeat the Zips.

In addition, UB also announced that the women’s basketball team’s game against Princeton scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be made up. The matchup was slated to be the Bulls’ home opener, which will now be at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Mercyhurst.

The move comes after the University canceled all of its Friday classes and activities.

UB is not the only local college that’s athletics events have been canceled this weekend. You can see the full list of postponements and cancelations here.