AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s football team will go a bowl game for the sixth time in history and fourth in five seasons after coming back to beat Akron 23-22 in Friday’s regular season finale at UB Stadium.

The Bulls improved to 6-6 after losing three in a row when one more victory was required for bowl eligibility. They came back from down 16-0 in the second quarter and drove for the winning touchdown after Akron went ahead 22-17 in the fourth.

Cole Snyder threw a 16-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Quian Williams with 1:15 remaining. The quarterback from Southwestern was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns to Justin Marshall (six receptions, 83 yards).

Jaylon Bass’ fumble recovery two plays after a Snyder interception put UB in position for the winning drive. Marcus Fuqua, the Bulls’ all-conference safety, made two interceptions to bring his season total to seven. Fuqua’s second interception secured the win for UB.

The Bulls will learn their bowl game location and opponent on Sunday.