BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo safety Devin Grant has been recognized by the Football Writers Association of America with the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in UB’s 37-13 win against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Grant, sophomore safety from Elmont, made three interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns as the Bulls improved to 2-0 in Mid-American Conference games after an 0-4 start to the season. The week before, Grant led the Bulls with 10 tackles and blocked a field goal in overtime to secure UB’s first win of the season. Grant’s four interceptions in six games are tied for the national lead.

The two return touchdowns set a record for UB’s Division I FBS era (since 1999), while Grant’s three interceptions a record also held by teammate Marcus Fuqua, who last year became the first UB player to receive the Bronko Nagurski weekly award on his way to being named third-team All-America by The Associated Press.

Grant also earned national player of the week honors from the Bednarik Award, the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and the Walter Camp Award as the Mid-American Conference’s East Division Defensive Player of the Week.

The FWAA and Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce the finalists for the 2023 Bronko Nagurski. Grant is now on the watch list, along with preseason candidates Fuqua and UB linebacker Shaun Dolac, who has missed the past two games and remains out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The Bulls host Bowling Green in Saturday’s homecoming game at UB Stadium.