BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s burgeoning women’s soccer team scored a signature win Sunday at Ohio State.

The 2-1 victory was UB’s first on the road against a major conference opponent, and most notable since a home win against Syracuse in 2015.

The Bulls, favored to repeat as Mid-American Conference champions, opened the season with a 2-1 loss at home against No. 14 Pittsburgh, a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament game. Ohio State reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, finishing with an 11-6-3 record and a 31 RPI, seven places above UB in the rankings.

Arianna Zumpano, a junior from Niagara Falls, Ontario, got the winning goal for UB on Sunday in the 84th minute. The tying goal in the first half was scored by Leah Wengender, a graduate student from Rochester listed as a preseason candidate for the Hermann Trophy awarded to the nation’s top player.

The Bulls (1-1) play at Colgate on Thursday before playing games at Canisius (Aug. 31) and Niagara (Sept. 3). The next game at UB Stadium is Sept. 10 against Cornell, before a Sept. 16 trip to play Big East foe UConn concludes the non-conference slate.