BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo’s burgeoning women’s soccer team scored a signature win Sunday at Ohio State.
The 2-1 victory was UB’s first on the road against a major conference opponent, and most notable since a home win against Syracuse in 2015.
The Bulls, favored to repeat as Mid-American Conference champions, opened the season with a 2-1 loss at home against No. 14 Pittsburgh, a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament game. Ohio State reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, finishing with an 11-6-3 record and a 31 RPI, seven places above UB in the rankings.
Arianna Zumpano, a junior from Niagara Falls, Ontario, got the winning goal for UB on Sunday in the 84th minute. The tying goal in the first half was scored by Leah Wengender, a graduate student from Rochester listed as a preseason candidate for the Hermann Trophy awarded to the nation’s top player.
The Bulls (1-1) play at Colgate on Thursday before playing games at Canisius (Aug. 31) and Niagara (Sept. 3). The next game at UB Stadium is Sept. 10 against Cornell, before a Sept. 16 trip to play Big East foe UConn concludes the non-conference slate.
Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Born in Western New York, he has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in the region for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette since 2005. Read more of his work here.