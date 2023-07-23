AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winning consecutive Mid-American Conference championships twice in the latter half of the past decade, University at Buffalo’s men’s basketball alumni learned what it takes the remain on the hunt while becoming the hunted.

The reassembled Bulls, studded with stars of UB’s four NCAA tournament trips from 2015-19, are now charging to go back-to-back with a bullseye on their backs. Having secured the $1 million bag as champions of The Basketball Tournament last summer, Blue Collar U has squadded up again for the winner-take-all event broadcast on ESPN networks.

“We know the formula,” said leading scorer C.J. Massinburg, MVP of the 2022 TBT. “We’re pretty confident from how we finished last year.”

The Bulls begin their title defense as the No. 1 seed in the Syracuse regional they won a year ago. Tipping off at 2 p.m. Monday (ESPN+) against Big 5, a team of Philadelphia college alumni, Blue Collar U brings back eleven players from the championship roster, as well as the entire coaching staff. The lone addition was part of the Blue Collar brigade that reached the semifinals in its TBT debut in 2022.

“It feels good to have all the guys back,” said big man Nick Perkins, fresh off an NBA Summer League stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

“Everybody on our team got better in the past year,” Perkins said. “We’ve got the right mindset. We know what it takes, the consistency you have to have, the approach and mentality. A lot of teams, after winning, want to relax and think it’s just going to happen. With this group, we know not to take it for granted.”

Dontay Caruthers, the dogged defender from Rochester who made angels in confetti on the court in Dayton after last year’s championship victory, noted the primary motivating factor for each of the teams in TBT.

“When you’re playing for a million dollars, you’re always hungry,” Caruthers said. “But we still feel like we are a mid-major, underdog team. We still play for the City of Buffalo, the people in Buffalo, and we can never win too much for them.”

Massinburg mentioned how the Bulls don’t feel like they are getting the respect warranted of reigning champions with a 10-1 all-time TBT record and multiple MAC titles in the trophy case.

“We are taking it personal,” Massinburg said. “You hear that we are defending from last year, but they are putting a lot of emphasis on other teams.”

One of those teams is regional host Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse alumni who won TBT in 2022, and if the chalk lines up on the bracket, will collide with the Bulls in the third round Friday night.

“It’s always fun to get Buffalo vs. Syracuse,” said Massinburg, recalling UB’s triumph over the Orange in the dome during the 2019 season when the Bulls were nationally ranked. “My whole time at UB, those games were honestly my favorite. More than the March Madness games. Because of how much it meant for the city and the New York rivalry.”

Xavier Ford, MVP of UB’s first MAC tournament championship and the oldest Blue Collar U player, believes TBT offers the Bulls an opportunity “to keep building culture and history.”

Blue Collar U memorialized the lives of those lost in the mass shooting at Tops in May 2022 by wearing jerseys with each of the victims’ names on their backs during last summer’s championship run. One set of jerseys was raffled off to raise funds in the victims’ honor, with the other set framed and gifted to the families.

“We’re playing for ourselves, but also for the community,” Ford said. “We won in college. We won last year. It felt good to continue that, and to continue representing Buffalo, especially with the circumstances that went down last year.”

George Halcovage III, the new UB men’s basketball coach, stopped by Blue Collar U’s training camp closing practice Sunday at Daemen University to greet the Bulls alumni and provide some encouraging words.

“It’s great when you have former players that stay together and come back for something like TBT,” said Halcovage, the former associate coach at Villanova, one of Philadelphia’s Big 5 schools.

“Everybody but one guy is a UB alum. Keeping this together is really special. I think it’s great for the school and great for our program to have people talking about Buffalo basketball in the summer months. These guys are making that happen, because they stay connected and take pride in it. It’s very valuable for us on the recruiting front. Everybody is watching TBT this time of year.”