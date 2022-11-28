BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An at-large bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship has extended one of the best seasons in UB history.

After reaching the Mid-American Conference semifinals for the first time, the Bulls will play in their first postseason tournament as a Division I program. One of four MAC teams in the NIVC bracket, UB (19-13) opens up at Boston College (19-13) at 4 p.m. Friday.

“We’re very excited for our team and program to be selected for the NIVC and get another chance this season to play together,” UB coach Scott Smith said in a news release.

The NIVC is a 32-team tournament started in 2017 for D-I volleyball teams not selected to the NCAA tournament. Matches are played on campus sites, with eight schools hosting four-team regionals for the opening rounds. That championship match will be Dec. 12 or 13.

“Over the past few years, it has proven to be a great tournament and it looks like a fantastic field,” Smith said. “We are looking forward towards representing Buffalo and the University at this next stage of competition.”

UB’s 19 wins this season are its most since joining the MAC in 1998. The Bulls were 18-11 in 2018 with a 10-6 record in conference matches. UB went 10-8 in the MAC this season.

Marissa Prinzbach, the starting setter for UB from 2014-16, is an associate coach for Boston College, which reached the second round of last year’s NIVC.