CLEVELAND (WIVB) — The UB women’s basketball team cut down the nets Saturday afternoon, as they advanced to the NCAA tournament after defeating Ball State, 79-75, in a back-and-forth MAC final.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 30 points and Georgia Woolley contributed another 29 in the final. Fair was named MVP of the MAC tournament.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Woolley said. “We knew it was going to be one possession at a time — one stop, one score. That’s what we kept saying is, ‘Lock in on defense and just grind it through,’ and that’s what we did.”

Bulls senior forward Summer Hemphill also spoke to the “locked in” mentality the team had through the tournament.

“It’s amazing. Obviously, this is every senior’s dream, just to go out on all wins,” she said. “And just the fact that our team stayed locked in throughout this entire tournament, I’m grateful for my teammates and my coaches for making this happen, and I’m thankful.”

Hemphill commanded the boards, bringing in 13 rebounds, with fellow senior Adebola Adeyeye adding 12 of her own. Ball State had a total of seven rebounds.

“We knew what we came here for and we were locked in from our bench, to Coach Jack, to our staff, to our managers, to everybody else even the crowd,” Adeyeye said. “We were just locked in and we knew what we wanted and we just had to go get it.”

It’s over! UB wins the MAC Championship! pic.twitter.com/b7glMsx5X2 — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) March 12, 2022

Adeyeye also had high praise for Fair’s performance in the tournament and throughout the season.

“She’s the real MVP,” Adeyeye said. “Player of the year in my book, that’s all I’m going to say. But she’s tough, she’s definitely a WNBA draft pick. She is the real deal — remember her name.”

The Bulls had a 38-37 lead at half and didn’t let up, outscoring the Cardinals in both the third and fourth quarters. They shot 43.8% from the field — 27-of-63 from two point range and 8-17 from beyond the three point arc — and were 17-of-19 from the free throw line.

With confetti covering the court in Cleveland, it was a storybook ending to the MAC tournament. But the Bulls’ story is not through yet. The team is ready for the next phase — the NCAA tournament.

Adeyeye said the team is going to enjoy their win, but will “head back into the lab” when they find out who and where they play next on Selection Sunday, this Sunday, March 14.

