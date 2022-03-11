CLEVELAND (WIVB) – You can’t get a much better performance than the one UB got Friday in the Mid-American Conference semifinals. They completely dominated Akron in all phases of the game. They out rebounded them, they outshot them, they played great defense and it led to the 39-point victory

We know how much this game means to us and how much it means to everyone that’s watching us so we tried to come out and be aggressive defensively like we spoke about yesterday,” guard Dyaisha Fair said. “Defense comes the offense will follow.”

Fair led the team with 28 points. Teammate Georgia Woolley finished with 20. Their offense played well, but UB‘s defense once again stole the show. They scored 22 points off turnovers and held Akron to just 25% shooting from the field.

“Everyone just played their role,” Woolley said of the defense. “Everyone knew what everyone was going to do so when one thing broke down it didn’t break everything down. The next person was there and we just played good team defense.”

“We learned so many lessons defensively this season and it was really great to see it come together this particular day and I’m hopeful that our defense is going to continue to lock in throughout this weekend,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said.

Now it’s on to the MAC Tournament finals. Fair was asked about the message this team sent after the 39-point win.

“The message is we are coming.”

UB faces Ball State in the MAC Tournament FInals, a team that just pulled off an upset of top-seeded Toledo on Friday. UB 1-and-1 against the cards this season so the rubber match will be for the MAC championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament.