BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next stop for UB’s women’s basketball team: Knoxville, Tennessee. Sunday night, the Bulls found out they’re heading to the Volunteer State to take on the 4th-seeded Lady Vols of the University of Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee has a rich history of being one of the best basketball programs in women’s basketball history, thanks in part to the run of championships under the late Pat Summitt, who won eight championships with the Lady Vols from 1987-2008.

This year, the Vols are one of the better programs in the country again. They come into the NCAA tournament ranked 19th in the AP Top 25, and carry a 23-8 record. Recently, Tennessee lost in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament to eventual-winner Kentucky.

Tennessee’s led by guards Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell, who are the top two scorers on the team. They average 16.2 and 11.8 points per game respectively. Center Tamari Key is third on the team in points per game with an average of 10.3.

This will be the first meeting all time between Tennessee and Buffalo. The Bulls are 0-6 against teams from the Southeastern Conference. Their most recent game against an SEC opponent came earlier this season against South Carolina. They lost 88-60.

UB comes into this one riding a nine-game winning streak. They’ve also won 13 of their last 14 games.

Five-seeded Oregon and #12 seed Belmont are also going to Knoxville. The winner of that game faces the winner of UB/Tennessee.

Tip-off for this matchup is scheduled for Saturday.